Bagels for breakfast

And smoked salmon and scrambled eggs. Oh and some sparkling from English vineyard Chapel Down.
Slept fairly soundly, exhausted after yesterday's activity in the fresh sea air. Came downstairs to find S watching Limpy curled up outside. No bread left so we got bagels out and Dave fixed up breakfast. Outside as morning sun was warm.
N left for a week in the north and S and R decided to have a wander around Walthamstow. I headed out to the Paternoster session. Quietish with it being Easter, but nice to catch up with Elena.
Home to prepare an early supper of halloumi peppers, potatoes and lots of veg before S and R had to leave for their evening flight home. Watched Doctor Who, the penultimate with Jodie Whittaker. So so.
3 good things
1. Music, started a few tune sets at the session.
2. Vegetables - you crave them after eating crap for a while.
3. Bank holidays - still another day of holiday to come, looking forward to doing nothing tomorrow.