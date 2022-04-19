Previous
Blossom tree by boxplayer
109 / 365

Blossom tree

Walking through the parks on the way into work. First day back at work since last Tuesday and the first in the office since before the COVID scare. Another pleasant day with some sun. A day of staff catch-ups in the main so barely got through my emails. Went home via Shoreditch, picking up a present of smoked chilli flakes for a friend from Earl of East.

3 good things
1. The daffodils have gone over in the parks, but there are stunning tulips in the beds and of course the blossom trees.
2. Trofie for lunch - left over from yesterday's supper - the thin twisted pasta from Liguria, so tasty..
3. Bought two interesting jars of preserves from Earl of East - greengage plum and fennel pollen jam and lemon and vanilla marmalade.

19 April 2022
St James's Park SW1
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely scene!
April 19th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely composition- colours beautifully balanced
April 19th, 2022  
