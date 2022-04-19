Previous
Burberry by boxplayer
Burberry

Street art? Well sort of - an advert in the guise of street art. In the heart of street art land, Shoreditch. Interesting article about this trend https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2019-07-23/luxury-brands-gucci-louboutin-graffiti-ads-take-over-street-art. As it says, you wouldn't take a photo of a billboard, but I wasn't the only one to take a picture of this.

19 April 2022
Shoreditch E1
