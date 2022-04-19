Sign up
Photo 1732
Burberry
Street art? Well sort of - an advert in the guise of street art. In the heart of street art land, Shoreditch. Interesting article about this trend
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2019-07-23/luxury-brands-gucci-louboutin-graffiti-ads-take-over-street-art.
As it says, you wouldn't take a photo of a billboard, but I wasn't the only one to take a picture of this.
19 April 2022
Shoreditch E1
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
19th April 2022 6:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mural
,
art
,
advertising
,
burberry
,
advert
,
street art
