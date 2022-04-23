Hereford Cathedral

The rather impressive Hereford Cathedral - far too much to see in a short time.



A slightly fitful night as you often have when somewhere new. Strange creaks and noises in the night as befits an old characterful house. Lay in bed till relatively late before emerging to make breakfast. Smoked salmon, scrambled eggs and mushrooms.



Drove into Hereford for an afternoon mainly looking around the cathedral. Lots of interesting detail and things to see - effigies and monuments, carved Norman arches, stained glass including a modern memorial to the SAS, and an ancient font. Did the tower tour, 1 hour up 218 plus tight and narrowing spiral stairs, along the inner tower walkway, past the bell chamber and out to the very top for great views.



Struggled to find Sophie after - she hadn't come up as she hates heights - but once we had, we arranged to meet after a cream tea in the café. A look at the amazing Mappa Mundi and Chained Library after - an insight into how medieval people viewed the world.



A quick look at a few shops before heading back to prepare food. Dave and I got the bulk of it ready before stopping for champagne and to open his birthday presents. Nibbles followed by Ottolenghi salmon, rosemary potatoes and broccoli. Ate far too much and couldn't really manage much of anything else afterwards, so off to bed.



3 good things

1. Having a dishwasher to take care of the dirty plates etc

2. Veuve Cliquot champagne - for Dave's continuing 60th celebrations.

3. Diamonds are forever - or for tonight, a sparkly theme meant there was some attractive diamante on display.



Veuve Cliquot



23 April 2022

Hereford