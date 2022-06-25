Brass and wind

Peter, G and R in the workshop big band kicking off the evening bal.
A day of very heavy showers and warm sunny intervals. Morning accordion workshop with Anne Rivaud looking at typical Limousin tunes and playing style. Excellent punchy style on what sometimes seem like simple tunes. Big fat jacket potato lunch and an afternoon of learning Limousin dances - quite bouncy and jumpy. As the sun came out I spent the last part sitting just outside the marquee watching and enjoying the warmth.
Played a few tunes after outside and watching the louring clouds sweeping in, with the odd flash of lightning and thunder clap. The rain held off until we started playing 'Waiting for Rain' when it came down and sent us scurrying for cover.
Early supper of veggie chilli as more showers interrupted the evening sun outside. Evening bal with the big band workshop, the Duo Rivaud Lacouchie and Blowzabella. Lovely evening of dancing and tunes with lots of new BZB tunes. The male HMs took part in the big band and I got my phone out to record it but stupidly forgot to hit the play button.
After a long evening of dancing we played for the session bal carrying on until there was barely one dancer left and we were spending more time in fits of giggles. Was starving by now and had to scrounge snacks. In bed just after 2.