Treasures

Found in the soil and gravel. As a child, I used to think of the little bits of glass and pottery shards I found in the garden as treasures.



Another scorcher if a little less scorching than the last couple of days. Amber heat warning now stretching from next Sunday to Tuesday. Cycled to Zumba, read a bit in the garden, then accompanied Dave to the dentist for what seems to be his penultimate implant appointment - sounds like they'll be fitting it at the next one. Today was a little unpleasant apparently but all good.



Rest of afternoon reading and snacking too much.



3 good things

1. Swifts excitedly squealing and wheeling - love it so much but tinged with sadness - they're basically getting their wings shipshape and stuffing their faces with insects ready to fly back to Africa in barely a couple of weeks or so.

2. Lots of yummy fruit from the International Supermarket - nectarines, plums, apricots, strawberries.

3. NHS screening - Dave having reached the venerable age of 60, sent off his first poo test - hope it doesn't find anything.



13 July 2022

Walthamstow E17