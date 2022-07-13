Previous
Treasures by boxplayer
194 / 365

Treasures

Found in the soil and gravel. As a child, I used to think of the little bits of glass and pottery shards I found in the garden as treasures.

Another scorcher if a little less scorching than the last couple of days. Amber heat warning now stretching from next Sunday to Tuesday. Cycled to Zumba, read a bit in the garden, then accompanied Dave to the dentist for what seems to be his penultimate implant appointment - sounds like they'll be fitting it at the next one. Today was a little unpleasant apparently but all good.

Rest of afternoon reading and snacking too much.

3 good things
1. Swifts excitedly squealing and wheeling - love it so much but tinged with sadness - they're basically getting their wings shipshape and stuffing their faces with insects ready to fly back to Africa in barely a couple of weeks or so.
2. Lots of yummy fruit from the International Supermarket - nectarines, plums, apricots, strawberries.
3. NHS screening - Dave having reached the venerable age of 60, sent off his first poo test - hope it doesn't find anything.

13 July 2022
Walthamstow E17
Pat Knowles ace
That’s a horrid job but got to be done! Start at 60 but stop at 74!! You must not be deemed to get bowel cancer after 74! 😳 what simple fun we had in the long ago days…making mud pies & searching for treasure like this!
July 13th, 2022  
