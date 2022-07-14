Dominion

Spent most of yesterday finishing this off, a real page turner. One of those alternative history novels by the guy who wrote the medieval mystery Shardlake series. A scenario where we surrendered to Hitler in 1940.



Very thought provoking considering what's going on in Ukraine - explores pacifism and appeasement (which wasn't always a dirty word) versus taking up arms. And also the concept of nationalism (the sense of nationhood not just the extreme views usually associated with the term) - which, agreeing with the author, I consider to be at the root of so many problems around the world. The concept of belonging to a particular nation is apparently a relatively recent phenomenon.



But don't think it was all dusty dry, a rollicking thriller it was.



Office day and a chance to see a few people I haven't seen for a while including Jane E and Florrie.



1. A respite before the temperatures soar again, cooler today.

2. So many good books to read.

3. Sliced onion added to our mozzarella and tomato pizza - so simple, but yummy.



14 July 2022

Walthamstow E17