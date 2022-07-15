Crossing contrails Batman...

...there's a fox in the garden! Sheltering from the warmth of the day, though nothing like it's going to be on Monday and Tuesday. It might hit 40 Celsius and the Met Office have issued their first ever red 'danger to life' heat warning. Think they're trying to be extra careful - places in Europe must see these temps all the time, but we're certainly not used to it. Anyway, mum's going to come and stay with us for those 2 days.



Quiet working from home day - saw one of the swift parents swoop onto the nest above my head. Bit of panic later when I repeatedly couldn't get through to Dave on his phone and then he was late to meet the colleague he gives a lift home to, so I imagined the worst. Of course he'd just forgotten his phone in the car.



3 good things

1. The heatwave might be uncomfortable in the middle of the day and at night, but the early mornings and evenings, sitting out with breakfast or supper are divine.

2. New life - my cousin's son, Toni, has had a baby - my first cousin twice removed.

3. Dave wasn't lying somewhere collapsed at work.



Walthamstow E17