Practising

We were digging out the tunes we know in common so that we can play stuff together and with others when we go to Ireland.
Lovely unexpectedly bright day. Cycled to Wanstead for their always very good craft market and came away with quite a haul - presents for others and presents for me! Also a vegan sausage roll and lemon cake for our lunch. Stopped in the village on the way back to find a small present for new baby next door.
Unfortunately between the village and home I had my first road rage incident. I'd stopped at traffic lights at a crossroads https://maps.app.goo.gl/Q2d7xbb69TmrJWgB8 Here you can go left or right or more rarely (because it's mainly barred to traffic) you can go straight on. There's one of those boxes for cyclists at the front so you can get ahead of the cars. A moped was already in it on the left and I pulled forward to wait on his right as I was going straight on. Before the lights changed another moped or motorbike pulled up on my right - presumably going right.
But oh no, as the lights changed, the biker on my right pulled ahead and cut me up as he turned left. I'm busily swearing away at him when I realised a car had followed him and was also cutting me up trying to turn left in front of me. 'where the hell are you going?!' shouted the woman in the car - 'Errr straight ahead you a*hole!' I shouted back. There followed more swearing as she still tried to cut in front of me as I tried to get back on my bike - not a smidgen of accepting she was in the wrong. What an actual a**swipe.
Anyway I was fine is all that matters.
3 good things
1. Sent some useful info on the Ireland WhatsApp group for everyone.
2. Playing tunes with Dave.
3. Yummy Jamie cod with mozzarella, tomatoes and basil recipe while watching Misbehaviour. What a grest film. How those pioneering early 70s 'women's libbers' blazed a trail and made my young womanhood of the late 70s/early 80s that much less crap than it could have been. I remember religiously poring through my copies of Spare Rib 🙂