At the Proms for the third time this year in the space of as many weeks. Had been totally sold out but I managed to get a couple of returns - good seats in the stalls, though a bit farther away than I like. I like to see all the different sections of the orchestra and what they're doing.
Chineke! are Europe's first majority black and ethnically diverse orchestra, and the fine soloists were led by BBC Cardiff Singer of the World Nicole Cabell. An excellent programme including song-cycle Lilacs, with which George Walker became the first African American composer to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music, and Beethoven's 9th. Truly heartbreaking to hear Ode to Joy for the first time live since Brexshit-shambles. The choir were superb also.
It's funny how both Dave and I commented on what a slog it is from the station to the Royal Albert Hall - sneakily uphill on the way there and fighting your way through the bimbling prom hordes on the way back.
3 good things
1. A more diverse audience for this concert not surprisingly.
2. Despite the 'slog' the streetscape around South Kensington has been greatly improved - expanded pedestrian areas and pavement dining adding to the fine architecture of the area known as Albertopolis.
3. When we win the Euro Millions, our Albertopolis apartment is waiting for us in the beautiful curving red brick complex that surrounds the Royal Albert Hall - Albert Court. There's a 4-bedroom penthouse with balcony and terrace going for £11 million... 🤣