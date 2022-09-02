Previous
Raindrops by boxplayer
Raindrops

Overnight rain made for a restless night as I had to close the bedroom window and it got a bit warm and stuffy. Nice and damp walking to work through the parks.

Chineke! https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-09-02

2 September 2022
St James's Park SW1
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely focus on the raindrops - I got hot up my way too. Thought it was me cos hubby never does!
September 3rd, 2022  
