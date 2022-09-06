Sign up
Photo 1815
Peabody Trust - Tottenham Estate
Charming houses form part of this estate. Constructed at the turn of the 20th century and managed by the Peabody Trust. - on the way back to work from the bus.
Modella
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-09-06
6 September 2022
Tottenham N17
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
0
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6913
photos
138
followers
149
following
497% complete
Views
3
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
6th September 2022 11:08am
Tags
estate
,
peabody estate
,
social housing
