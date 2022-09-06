Previous
Peabody Trust - Tottenham Estate by boxplayer
Photo 1815

Peabody Trust - Tottenham Estate

Charming houses form part of this estate. Constructed at the turn of the 20th century and managed by the Peabody Trust. - on the way back to work from the bus.

Modella

6 September 2022
Tottenham N17
Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project.
