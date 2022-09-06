Love an old shop front, note the old format phone number.
Didn't get a good night's sleep. Woke up before 1 to the sound of rain, soon followed by thunder. The thunder didn't last all that long, but it absolutely chucked it down - as heavy as some of the torrential rain from last year, though thank goodness not for so long. However on going to the loo, saw that water had come in through the tiles by the window. Not quite in the same place as last year, but similar. How annoying.
We couldn't get straight off to sleep, so I made us a cup of tea to relax us. But it still took me a while to get to sleep and of course I then needed to go to the loo several times.
Phoned the roofer we used last year and arranged to meet my mum at her bank in Wood Green as she'd managed to get her card blocked. A lot of the branches local to her have closed annoyingly. So there was a 20 minute wait before she could see anyone, but then it was sorted quite quickly. Got mum an Uber home and I returned to work from home.
Liz Truss travelled to see an increasingly frail looking Queen and didn't start announcing her cabinet until the evening. The first time the 3 big departments have not been led by a white male: Kwasi
Kwarteng as the new chancellor, Suella Braverman home secretary and James Cleverly as foreign secretary..
1. Roofer was able to pop round today to take a look and quote. He thinks it may be a gully that needs replacing and could possibly come again later this week.
2. Chat with my sister about the meals and shopping we need to get for Ireland.
3. Started learning a new tune this evening - hadn't managed to play at all yesterday.