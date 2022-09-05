Bee

A souvenir from our visit to Superbloom at the Tower of London. One of those 'I haven't been out and I need a photo' pics.



Felt unusually anxious when I awoke after restless dreams. Always fret just before a holiday. Working from home rather disrupted by a car alarm that kept going off across the road - really loud. Seemed to stop in the afternoon.



So we have a confirmed new prime minister - Liz Truss. And just learned that Priti Patel has resigned. She was tipped to lose her post in any case.



1. Did some more Ireland admin, buying insurance for my mum and checking our overseas roadside assistance cover.

2. Quite a few sunny intervals including when I sat outside for lunch.

3. Back to my knee exercises routine after a neglectful weekend.



5 September 2022

Walthamstow E17