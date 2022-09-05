Previous
Bee by boxplayer
248 / 365

Bee

A souvenir from our visit to Superbloom at the Tower of London. One of those 'I haven't been out and I need a photo' pics.

Felt unusually anxious when I awoke after restless dreams. Always fret just before a holiday. Working from home rather disrupted by a car alarm that kept going off across the road - really loud. Seemed to stop in the afternoon.

So we have a confirmed new prime minister - Liz Truss. And just learned that Priti Patel has resigned. She was tipped to lose her post in any case.

1. Did some more Ireland admin, buying insurance for my mum and checking our overseas roadside assistance cover.
2. Quite a few sunny intervals including when I sat outside for lunch.
3. Back to my knee exercises routine after a neglectful weekend.

5 September 2022
Walthamstow E17
Pat Knowles ace
I think Priti might have gone before she was pushed!!
Cute bee…..always more work to do before we go away so understandable you are edgy!
