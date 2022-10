Golden birch

In the park on the way into the office. Briskly walking even though knees are grumbling after yesterday's Zumba - odd the way some classes affect them more. Lots of catch-ups and clearing of emails - most of the team are more or less there with their regrading applications.



3 good things

1. COVID test this morning was negative.

2. Finally made a haircut appointment for next week - hair is getting a bit out of control.

3. H at work is going to have a baby.



13 October 2022

St James's Park SW1