Frances and Anna
287 / 365

Frances and Anna

Playing for the bal this evening. Lots of lovely French and Breton dances.

Worked from home trying to stay warm with a cardi, scarf and socks. Not cold outside yet by any means but it's hard to keep warm when sitting still hunched over a laptop.

Finished early so that we could grab half an hour to get ready to go out. Nearly forgot to take a test, all good, still negative. Met Anna and Mike at Cote where there was a mild panic as we realised what Frances (and P and L) had earmarked for their order - galettes - weren't served after 5. And none of them had arrived yet and Anna needed a quick turnaround.

All sorted in the end and my Breton stew was yummy. Bal was lovely and I danced lots - spots from the OB band and Ravi also. Quite an acceptable crowd - some old OB regulars and Jess from up north. After we treated ourselves to an Uber as there was an offer - Frances came home with us and we ate nibbles and chatted till gone 1.

3 good things
1. Submitted my regrading application - now just have to wait.
2. Very professional, helpful and accommodating staff at Cote.
3. Dancing to lovely musicians and my knee holding up.

14 October 2022
Hampstead NW3
14th October 2022

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK.
