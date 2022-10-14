Frances and Anna

Playing for the bal this evening. Lots of lovely French and Breton dances.
Worked from home trying to stay warm with a cardi, scarf and socks. Not cold outside yet by any means but it's hard to keep warm when sitting still hunched over a laptop.
Finished early so that we could grab half an hour to get ready to go out. Nearly forgot to take a test, all good, still negative. Met Anna and Mike at Cote where there was a mild panic as we realised what Frances (and P and L) had earmarked for their order - galettes - weren't served after 5. And none of them had arrived yet and Anna needed a quick turnaround.
All sorted in the end and my Breton stew was yummy. Bal was lovely and I danced lots - spots from the OB band and Ravi also. Quite an acceptable crowd - some old OB regulars and Jess from up north. After we treated ourselves to an Uber as there was an offer - Frances came home with us and we ate nibbles and chatted till gone 1.
3 good things
1. Submitted my regrading application - now just have to wait.
2. Very professional, helpful and accommodating staff at Cote.
3. Dancing to lovely musicians and my knee holding up.