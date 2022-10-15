Another night, another accordion

With Les Zeoles, an event put on by London Balfolk.
Slept late before Dave did a leisurely halloumi fry-up for us all. We told Frances she could stay and work here but she preferred to go and concentrate somewhere else. I toyed with going out for a walk or cycle - lovely and sunny again - but in the end, just cycled to the International Supermarket for a top-up shop. Starting to feel a bit fresher despite the sun.
Cooked a large pot of sweet potato and ginger (a lot of ginger) soup for a healthy supper. Sister T and B arrived to pick up our keys as they're staying after visiting mum.
Drove to the dance which was already full when we arrived. Anna and Frances there, also P and L, C and S, H and R as well as other familiar faces. Lovely evening, even if I preferred last night's style more. Les Zeoles are supremely talented, but on the noodlier end of the spectrum for me - lots of slower, atmospheric bal musette style compositions with pregnant pauses - but they also knew how to rock out at times such as the final bourree.
T and B had retired by the time we returned.
3 good things
1. Gossipy chatting with Frances about what we do and don't like with the current balfolk trends.
2. Foxykins came to visit and Frances was suitably entranced.
3. Another evening of dancing and knee behaved, although not as full on as yesterday.