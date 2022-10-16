Previous
Boy and panyer by boxplayer
Boy and panyer

When yu have sought the city round
Yet still this is the highst ground
August the 27 1688

In Panyer (or pannier, French for basket) Alley. Some doubt as to its authenticity or even if it is on the highest ground of the City of London (Cornhill is apparently higher) but the consensus seems to be that it is quite old even if it's not always been here. https://www.londonremembers.com/memorials/boy-and-panyer

Breakfast with T and B before they went to meet mum for lunch and a lot of chatter made me later than I needed to be to get to this afternoon's session. Nice couple of hours of tunes and good to see Chris on fiddle and also Elena.

After a very busy weekend of music, we decided not to go to the folk club - a quiet night in beckoned.

1. Warm enough to have breakfast outside - Dave fried up exotic mushrooms.
2. Jo messaged to let me know a fave Danish band is playing London next June.
3. No need to cook, lots of gingery sweet potato soup left over for supper.

16 October 2022
St Paul's EC1
Lesley ace
How lovely and cute this is
October 16th, 2022  
Corinne ace
Cute and yes it looks old !
October 16th, 2022  
