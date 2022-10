Autumn reds

In the sports centre car park after Zumba. Thought I might as well try and join in the autumn colours fest going on on my feed. Busy day of silly stuff at work, HMPO kicking off with a couple of stupid things and a news story to schedule.



3 good things

1. Half way through autumn and the colours are developing nicely.

2. A fresh loaf of bread out of the bread machine.

3. An email from Anna exploring interest in New Year's fun - would be the first since before COVID.



17 October 2022

Walthamstow E17