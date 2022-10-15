Previous
Next
Dancing at the bal by boxplayer
Photo 1838

Dancing at the bal

I kind of like this one of P and C dancing - even though P looks like he has no eyes.

Another night, another accordion https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-10-15

15 October 2022
Camden Town NW1
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
503% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Nick
I love this picture, it captures the joy of life
October 16th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
I agree, it’s pure happiness
October 16th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
They look happy, that’s all that matters.
October 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise