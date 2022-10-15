Sign up
Photo 1838
Dancing at the bal
I kind of like this one of P and C dancing - even though P looks like he has no eyes.
Another night, another accordion
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-10-15
15 October 2022
Camden Town NW1
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
3
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6980
photos
145
followers
154
following
503% complete
Views
17
Comments
3
3
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
15th October 2022 9:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dancing
,
dancer
,
dancers
Nick
I love this picture, it captures the joy of life
October 16th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
I agree, it’s pure happiness
October 16th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
They look happy, that’s all that matters.
October 16th, 2022
