Beating the energy crisis

With a woolly jumper and red Catalan hat. While watching the special features on the Jaws DVD.



3 good things

1. Put mum's contribution to our Irish holiday into the bank - credit card payment due soon.

2. Picked up work again on my 2015 photo book.

3. Zumba this evening.



12 October 2022

Walthamstow E17