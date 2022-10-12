Previous
Beating the energy crisis by boxplayer
285 / 365

Beating the energy crisis

With a woolly jumper and red Catalan hat. While watching the special features on the Jaws DVD.

3 good things
1. Put mum's contribution to our Irish holiday into the bank - credit card payment due soon.
2. Picked up work again on my 2015 photo book.
3. Zumba this evening.

12 October 2022
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project.
78% complete

Babs ace
Looks as though he will be cosy and warm whatever the weather.
October 12th, 2022  
Yao RL ace
Reminded me the recent radio interview of Kris De Decher about conserving energy, how we should heat up human not the space.
October 12th, 2022  
