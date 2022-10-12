Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
285 / 365
Beating the energy crisis
With a woolly jumper and red Catalan hat. While watching the special features on the Jaws DVD.
3 good things
1. Put mum's contribution to our Irish holiday into the bank - credit card payment due soon.
2. Picked up work again on my 2015 photo book.
3. Zumba this evening.
12 October 2022
Walthamstow E17
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6974
photos
145
followers
153
following
78% complete
View this month »
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
Latest from all albums
279
280
1836
281
282
283
284
285
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365 2022
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
12th October 2022 8:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hat
,
red
,
jumper
,
woolly
,
woollen
Babs
ace
Looks as though he will be cosy and warm whatever the weather.
October 12th, 2022
Yao RL
ace
Reminded me the recent radio interview of Kris De Decher about conserving energy, how we should heat up human not the space.
October 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close