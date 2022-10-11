Odd one out

Amid the postwar architecture in this tucked away corner behind Wellesley Road in Croydon is this little brick house. Looks like it's shut up and not sure if it's newer or older than its surroundings. Another lovely bright sunny day.



Awayday today and almost supremely dull other than:



3 good things

1. A raffle - I won chocolate buttons! All in aid of the Alzheimer's Society, a worthy cause.

2. Free lunch this time - and I ate too much of it of course - let's not get started on the churros with chocolate inside - what a revelation!

3. A nice quick drink after at Boxpark with Alice.



1 bad thing - and a peril of seeing colleagues IRL:

R messaged later after she'd got home to Sheffield to say that she's tested positive for COVID. And I'd sat bang up close to her yesterday for 2 hours as well as a bit of chitchat today. Let's see how much immunity I have left after my bout in June and my Irish cold....



11 October 2022

Croydon, Surrey