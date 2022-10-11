Previous
Next
Odd one out by boxplayer
284 / 365

Odd one out

Amid the postwar architecture in this tucked away corner behind Wellesley Road in Croydon is this little brick house. Looks like it's shut up and not sure if it's newer or older than its surroundings. Another lovely bright sunny day.

Awayday today and almost supremely dull other than:

3 good things
1. A raffle - I won chocolate buttons! All in aid of the Alzheimer's Society, a worthy cause.
2. Free lunch this time - and I ate too much of it of course - let's not get started on the churros with chocolate inside - what a revelation!
3. A nice quick drink after at Boxpark with Alice.

1 bad thing - and a peril of seeing colleagues IRL:
R messaged later after she'd got home to Sheffield to say that she's tested positive for COVID. And I'd sat bang up close to her yesterday for 2 hours as well as a bit of chitchat today. Let's see how much immunity I have left after my bout in June and my Irish cold....

11 October 2022
Croydon, Surrey
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
77% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
That’s a cute looking house.

Fingers crossed that pesky Covid hasn’t entered your system again
October 12th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Slightly more interesting than the surrounding buildings. Shame about the graffiti on the ugly door.
October 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise