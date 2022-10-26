Previous
Autumn in the city
Autumn in the city

Some more creeper with a graffiti backdrop while cycling to Zumba.

Felt uneasy this morning after a restless night. Worried about going to the doctor - they've been nagging me to go in and use their health check machine to check my blood pressure and I knew it was going to be high.

As it turned out, it was, but only just into the range of 'high' so I was actually quite pleased. Last time the nurse had been almost ready to send me to A&E. I'm sure the exercising and trying to lose weight will help improve it. Still, we'll see if the doctor wants to talk to me about it - I'm avoiding him because he also wants to put me on drugs for high cholesterol.

Grabbed a croissant in a cafe after and cycled to Zumba - excellent energetic workout. Back for a salad lunch trying to shake a headache I'd had since yesterday. Very irritating.

3 good things
1. Doctors - even when you're trying to avoid them. We are very lucky with our access to healthcare.
2. Lovely fruit in the International Supermarket - plums and figs - and have found they also stock Kallo lentil cakes - brought back some beetroot and balsamic ones. Surprisingly nice considering I don't like beetroot.
3. A warm bath.

26 October 2022
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

Casablanca ace
Good that your reading wasn't as bad as you feared. I have a machine at home these days after the shock of severe eclampsia when my boy was born (reading was 206/160 and going up!!) Having a machine at home is very useful.

I like the contrast of grunge and natural beauty in this photo
October 26th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
@casablanca well you know - the silly thing is we've got one too but I've never used it as I don't want to know how bad it is! How stupidly foolish. We're going to get it out now and check regularly. Only way to really gauge how bad the issue might be.
October 26th, 2022  
