Autumn in the city

Some more creeper with a graffiti backdrop while cycling to Zumba.
Felt uneasy this morning after a restless night. Worried about going to the doctor - they've been nagging me to go in and use their health check machine to check my blood pressure and I knew it was going to be high.
As it turned out, it was, but only just into the range of 'high' so I was actually quite pleased. Last time the nurse had been almost ready to send me to A&E. I'm sure the exercising and trying to lose weight will help improve it. Still, we'll see if the doctor wants to talk to me about it - I'm avoiding him because he also wants to put me on drugs for high cholesterol.
Grabbed a croissant in a cafe after and cycled to Zumba - excellent energetic workout. Back for a salad lunch trying to shake a headache I'd had since yesterday. Very irritating.
3 good things
1. Doctors - even when you're trying to avoid them. We are very lucky with our access to healthcare.
2. Lovely fruit in the International Supermarket - plums and figs - and have found they also stock Kallo lentil cakes - brought back some beetroot and balsamic ones. Surprisingly nice considering I don't like beetroot.
3. A warm bath.
I like the contrast of grunge and natural beauty in this photo