Photo 1846
Greyhounds
Striking wall art that I happened across while cycling the back streets to Zumba.
Autumn in the city
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-10-26
26 October 2022
Walthamstow E17
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7000
photos
146
followers
154
following
505% complete
1839
1840
1841
1842
1843
1844
1845
1846
296
1566
297
1844
298
1845
1846
299
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
26th October 2022 10:48am
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
dog
,
mural
,
wall
,
greyhound
,
greyhounds
,
street art
,
red jesse art
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Cool, it could be said that they are all out of the box now!
October 26th, 2022
Leave a Comment
