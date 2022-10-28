Town hall at night

Cycling back from Chutney Soca. Yes I know - was rather worried I'd booked onto a pickle making class rather than a fitness one. But the Zumba woman was ill so thought I'd try this. Town hall a grade II listed architecture classic built in 1942 - has been used as film locations.
Working from home and cheered just after lunch by an email confirming that Ros and I had been successful in the regrading exercise.
Dave's ex-colleague F came round in the evening to chat, stay over and amaze us with card tricks. I picked up fish and chips on the way back from the soca class - first time in ages.
3 good things
1. Regrading success means a good pay rise.
2. Chutney soca basically fun carnival-type music making for a good workout.
3. Champagne with fish and chips - great combination to celebrate.