Town hall at night by boxplayer
Town hall at night

Cycling back from Chutney Soca. Yes I know - was rather worried I'd booked onto a pickle making class rather than a fitness one. But the Zumba woman was ill so thought I'd try this. Town hall a grade II listed architecture classic built in 1942 - has been used as film locations.

Working from home and cheered just after lunch by an email confirming that Ros and I had been successful in the regrading exercise.

Dave's ex-colleague F came round in the evening to chat, stay over and amaze us with card tricks. I picked up fish and chips on the way back from the soca class - first time in ages.

3 good things
1. Regrading success means a good pay rise.
2. Chutney soca basically fun carnival-type music making for a good workout.
3. Champagne with fish and chips - great combination to celebrate.

Neon cheers https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-10-28

28 October 2022
Walthamstow E17
