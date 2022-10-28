Previous
Neon cheers by boxplayer
Photo 1848

Neon cheers

F came round for fish and chips and we had champers in our neon glasses to celebrate my regrading success.

Town hall at night https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-10-28

28 October 2022
Walthamstow E17
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details

