Photo 1848
Neon cheers
F came round for fish and chips and we had champers in our neon glasses to celebrate my regrading success.
Town hall at night
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-10-28
28 October 2022
Walthamstow E17
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
28th October 2022 6:08pm
Tags
glasses
,
glass
,
champagne
,
bubbly
,
neon
,
cheers
