Squashes galore

Tis the season to eat squash. I didn't buy any of these at the farmers' market - we already had one at home from the veg box. But I did pick up fresh cavolo nero and rocket, while Dave stayed at home and carved the Halloween pumpkin. Still mild though early rain cooled things.



Catching up with lovely Autumnwatch later with the leftovers of the Cava from yesterday's hedonistic breakfast. In amongst the bat and beaver loveliness was a terrible update on the avian flu on our shores and its impact on all birds but particularly gannets and now raptors.



For supper, used our veg box squash in a rooty tray bake with veggie sausages.



3 good things

1. Clocks went back, an extra hour in bed.

2. Played a lot, getting my fingers round tricksy jig Long Legs

3. Brian Peters at the folk club - always entertaining singer and musician.



30 October 2022

Walthamstow E17