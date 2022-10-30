Previous
Next
Squashes galore by boxplayer
303 / 365

Squashes galore

Tis the season to eat squash. I didn't buy any of these at the farmers' market - we already had one at home from the veg box. But I did pick up fresh cavolo nero and rocket, while Dave stayed at home and carved the Halloween pumpkin. Still mild though early rain cooled things.

Catching up with lovely Autumnwatch later with the leftovers of the Cava from yesterday's hedonistic breakfast. In amongst the bat and beaver loveliness was a terrible update on the avian flu on our shores and its impact on all birds but particularly gannets and now raptors.

For supper, used our veg box squash in a rooty tray bake with veggie sausages.

3 good things
1. Clocks went back, an extra hour in bed.
2. Played a lot, getting my fingers round tricksy jig Long Legs
3. Brian Peters at the folk club - always entertaining singer and musician.

30 October 2022
Walthamstow E17
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
83% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
they're terrific looking veges!
October 31st, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautifully autumnal.
October 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise