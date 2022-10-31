Previous
Next
Mum came over for dinner by boxplayer
304 / 365

Mum came over for dinner

Whose dinner I'm not sure. I think Dave's taking it all rather seriously. He certainly frightened the bejesus out of several groups of mini-ghouls this evening.

Worked from home, stopping mid-morning for Zumba. An afternoon of sifting job applications. Sister S arrived, staying over before catching the Eurostar to Paris - and mum also.

A buffet supper of baked potatoes and fillings, cheese and lebküchen, with cava and wine - interspersed with knocks on the door from little gaggles of mini-ghouls with parents in tow, alongside some older ones. All very well-behaved. The heavy rain mid-evening put people off for a while, but it went on much longer after because of the delay. Nearly polished off all the sweets.

3 good things
1. Several good applicants for Peter's vacant position.
2. The frightened but excited screams from children as they spotted Dave the werewolf.
3. Illicit sweet nibbling - ok not so good...

31 October 2022
Walthamstow E17
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
83% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Such a happy smile
October 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise