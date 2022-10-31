Mum came over for dinner

Whose dinner I'm not sure. I think Dave's taking it all rather seriously. He certainly frightened the bejesus out of several groups of mini-ghouls this evening.



Worked from home, stopping mid-morning for Zumba. An afternoon of sifting job applications. Sister S arrived, staying over before catching the Eurostar to Paris - and mum also.



A buffet supper of baked potatoes and fillings, cheese and lebküchen, with cava and wine - interspersed with knocks on the door from little gaggles of mini-ghouls with parents in tow, alongside some older ones. All very well-behaved. The heavy rain mid-evening put people off for a while, but it went on much longer after because of the delay. Nearly polished off all the sweets.



3 good things

1. Several good applicants for Peter's vacant position.

2. The frightened but excited screams from children as they spotted Dave the werewolf.

3. Illicit sweet nibbling - ok not so good...



31 October 2022

Walthamstow E17