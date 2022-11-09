Spot Dick Whittington. The Museum of London has had its home at the Barbican since the 70s and as long as I can remember. But at the beginning of December it closes for good here in preparation for its move to a spanking new location in the old Smithfield market just down the road. We visited today to see it in its old home for the last time - I will miss it here, the Barbican is possibly my most favourite part of the city.
A lovely afternoon spent around the galleries, some of which I was familiar with. But hadn't seen the special room for Thomas Heatherwick's 2012 Olympic cauldron and it was interesting to see the plans for the new museum - though shockingly we have to wait till 2026 for that to open. A whole 3 to 4 years without a city museum. They don't seem to have any plans to host some of their collection temporarily elsewhere.
Stayed until closing time, buying a souvenir tea towel and books from the shop alongside a pigeon Christmas decoration. Tube to Camden Town for early supper settling on Jamon Jamon. Nice enough tapas, though not a patch on Bravas Tapas in St Katharine Dock.
And our final day out stop, a small intimate concert with old timey/americana style (via South Devon) duo the Carrivick Sisters.
3 good things
1. The Barbican - I absolutely adore this Brutalist classic, a hidden world of quiet, high walks that take you to mysterious bits of Roman wall and secret gardens and fountains.
2. A drier day after all the damp weather - a nice respite.
3. My Skechers trainers - kept my feet comfortable standing and bimbling all afternoon, though my knees complained big time.