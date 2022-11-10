Previous
Knitted grenadier guards by boxplayer
Knitted grenadier guards

These have been here on these bollards for a while now and have recently been freshened up. A woman in a local house apparently does them. Someone on Facebook recently pointed out the lovely thing I hadn't noticed - that their faces have all been done in different shades, so that they represent different ethnic groups.

Working from home as full-on tube strike today. Popped out at lunchtime for a brisk walk as I'm missing two Zumba classes this week.

3 good things
1. Yarn bombing livening the local streets.
2. Not cold enough for me to put the heating on in the daytime, saving a penny there.
3. New interesting specialist deli/organic shop near Blackhorse Road - picked up some nice crisps and olives.

10 November 2022
Walthamstow E17
