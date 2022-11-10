Knitted grenadier guards

These have been here on these bollards for a while now and have recently been freshened up. A woman in a local house apparently does them. Someone on Facebook recently pointed out the lovely thing I hadn't noticed - that their faces have all been done in different shades, so that they represent different ethnic groups.



Working from home as full-on tube strike today. Popped out at lunchtime for a brisk walk as I'm missing two Zumba classes this week.



3 good things

1. Yarn bombing livening the local streets.

2. Not cold enough for me to put the heating on in the daytime, saving a penny there.

3. New interesting specialist deli/organic shop near Blackhorse Road - picked up some nice crisps and olives.



10 November 2022

Walthamstow E17