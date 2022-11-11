The Big Fish

Local Beeston fish and chip shop. We did not patronise.
Dave set off early with our bags stowed in his boot and I worked from home, dialling in to the departmental remembrance day ceremony.
Met Dave at Turkey Street and we drove up to Anna's, the M1 miraculously trouble free compared to last time. Lots of nice nibbles and bubbly with Anna and Sophie waiting for the HMs to arrive by which time we were hungry again and wolfed down pasta with assorted toppings.
3 good things
1. Nice very late birthday presents from Sophie including pretty earrings and a handmade printed bag.
2. Moon out on a clear night as I yomped around the block for a breath of air.
3. Smoked salt, lovely to dip your quail's eggs into. Hark at us.