In remembrance by boxplayer
Photo 1855

In remembrance

Dave's great-grandfather's war grave at Duisans British Cemetery near Arras. We visited on the 100th anniversary of his death.

11 November 2022

Photo originally taken 7 June 2017
Arras, France
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

ace
Pat Knowles ace
That must have been a very moving visit. Cemeteries particularly war ones are interesting but sad places. I think the official war cemeteries are so well looked after.
November 11th, 2022  
Pam ace
The gravestone looks so good for its age. How great to be able to visit.
November 11th, 2022  
Babs ace
Must have been quite an emotional visit
November 11th, 2022  
Beverley
A very moving experience for you both. The photo is wonderful 🙏
November 11th, 2022  
