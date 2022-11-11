Sign up
Photo 1855
In remembrance
Dave's great-grandfather's war grave at Duisans British Cemetery near Arras. We visited on the 100th anniversary of his death.
11 November 2022
Photo originally taken 7 June 2017
Arras, France
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
4
2
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7024
photos
143
followers
154
following
508% complete
Tags
grave
,
cemetery
,
remembrance
,
first world war
,
war grave
Pat Knowles
ace
That must have been a very moving visit. Cemeteries particularly war ones are interesting but sad places. I think the official war cemeteries are so well looked after.
November 11th, 2022
Pam
ace
The gravestone looks so good for its age. How great to be able to visit.
November 11th, 2022
Babs
ace
Must have been quite an emotional visit
November 11th, 2022
Beverley
A very moving experience for you both. The photo is wonderful 🙏
November 11th, 2022
