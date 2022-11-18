Previous
St Mary's church by boxplayer
322 / 365

St Mary's church

On Church Green, Witney.

After a full-on week, what with mum, windows, visiting cousin, choir concert, I decided to take a half day of leave so I could finish packing and leave in a relaxed fashion.

Train to Oxford and bus to Witney. Haven't been for 12 years, but the route came back to me. Struggled to find the Airbnb in the dark but eventually did. And very posh it was - double room with a four poster and a whole bottle of complimentary prosecco along with all sorts of other snacks - scones, fruit, juices.

Went out in search of dinner and found space in a Thai place for salt and pepper squid and pad thai. Welcome session after at the venue for the workshops. Ok if over-the-top loud at times.

Back to the posh Airbnb for a glass of prosecco, a cup of tea and buttered malt loaf. Living the dream.

3 good things
1. We have a good successful candidate for our vacancy.
2. A calm cold day with no rain, a nice respite.
3. As Dave isn't with me, I can have the telly on - he never lets me.

18 November 2022
Witney, Oxfordshire
John Falconer ace
I like the idea of complimentary Prosecco! Great shot too
November 18th, 2022  
Babs ace
What a beautiful night scene.

I read with interest your narrative and enjoyed the salt and pepper squid, prosecco, fruit, scones etc. but the cup of tea and buttered malt loaf I was particularly envious of. I loved malt loaf when we lived in the UK but don't get it here and miss it so much.
November 18th, 2022  
