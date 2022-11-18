St Mary's church

On Church Green, Witney.



After a full-on week, what with mum, windows, visiting cousin, choir concert, I decided to take a half day of leave so I could finish packing and leave in a relaxed fashion.



Train to Oxford and bus to Witney. Haven't been for 12 years, but the route came back to me. Struggled to find the Airbnb in the dark but eventually did. And very posh it was - double room with a four poster and a whole bottle of complimentary prosecco along with all sorts of other snacks - scones, fruit, juices.



Went out in search of dinner and found space in a Thai place for salt and pepper squid and pad thai. Welcome session after at the venue for the workshops. Ok if over-the-top loud at times.



Back to the posh Airbnb for a glass of prosecco, a cup of tea and buttered malt loaf. Living the dream.



3 good things

1. We have a good successful candidate for our vacancy.

2. A calm cold day with no rain, a nice respite.

3. As Dave isn't with me, I can have the telly on - he never lets me.



