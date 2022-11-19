Still remembering

A week after Remembrance Sunday, the knitted poppies are still girding the old stone columns in the market place.
Slept fairly well in my posh Airbnb room apart from the noise from upstairs at 4am - think they were getting up for an early start, but seemed to go on for ages. Lots of snacks and potential breakfast items provided - so I put together a serviceable meal of Shreddies with banana, grapes, orange juice and tea - taken outside in the little enclosed courtyard.
A day of workshops - from John Kirkpatrick and Mel Biggs. Both excellent and concentrating on similar things - right hand chords and harmonies. Lunch at the vegan Eden Café - corn fritters with veggie bacon, sour cream and avocado - and a mooch round the shops.
More vegan at dinnertime with a jackfruit pizza at Pizza Express. And back for the tutors' concert - excellent short spots from them all. Bonus session after in the Fleece.
3 good things
1. Workshops with top musicians - I've been craving tuition and I already feel I've learned stuff.
2. Interesting gift shops, clothes shops and charity shops - not enough time over lunch to do them justice - though I did find a shark bookmark for Sophie and cinnamon and orange tea lights for us.
3. Finally quite cold - the night was beautifully clear and I actually put my gloves on.