Alfresco breakfast in November by boxplayer
Alfresco breakfast in November

The little courtyard attached to my Airbnb (wasn't expecting breakfast but there were so many snack freebies), not only perfect for my alfresco Shreddies and bananas, but also for storing the rest of my complimentary prosecco.

19 November 2022
Witney, Oxfordshire
Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
