Vegan burger and rosemary fries by boxplayer
Photo 1859

Vegan burger and rosemary fries

Very yummy in Bill's. Out with some of the team. I'm not vegan but these days you rarely get just a vegetarian burger - it's more often than not vegan to cover all non-meat eating eventualities.

21 November 2022
Victoria SW1
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Renee Salamon ace
It does look rather delicious
November 21st, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
I like the sound of that Box' , we have a Bill's in nottingham :)
November 21st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Yum. I am off to our local Bill's tomorrow.
November 21st, 2022  
