Photo 1857
Foxykins visits
To say hello to my cousin S visiting. She was very excited to see him. We haven't seen much of him or Limpy as the weather has worsened and the garden is still so overgrown.
Champagne in Côte
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-11-16
16 November 2022
Walthamstow E17
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
0
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7032
photos
143
followers
154
following
508% complete
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
1855
316
1856
317
318
319
1857
320
Views
7
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
16th November 2022 11:48am
Tags
garden
,
fox
,
foxykins
