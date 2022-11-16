Previous
Next
Foxykins visits by boxplayer
Photo 1857

Foxykins visits

To say hello to my cousin S visiting. She was very excited to see him. We haven't seen much of him or Limpy as the weather has worsened and the garden is still so overgrown.

Champagne in Côte https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-11-16

16 November 2022
Walthamstow E17
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
508% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise