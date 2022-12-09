Owen Spafford, Andy Cutting and Louis Campbell

Young duo Owen and Louis join Andy Cutting at Folk Inspirations' fundraising concert at the Boileroom in Guildford. We'd bought tickets ages ago in a fit of enthusiasm as it was being put on by a friend and Andy Cutting is a melodeon/accordion genius. But of course now that the day had arrived, felt quite fraught at getting to Guildford after two weeks of having visitors in the house, a busy few days out and about and a residual stomach upset.



Got up early again to unearth a couple of S and N's Christmas presents and wrap them so they could take them home with them and sorted Ros out with a cup of tea. S and N left for the day and I logged in upstairs having got Ros logged in downstairs.



Interview most of the morning that dragged on, helping out the intranet team. Smorgasbord lunch with Ros before she left to meet her friends. I quickly threw overnight things into a bag and carried on working till 4ish.



A10 was horrific, making Dave late back so decided to go straight to the venue rather than the hotel first. Straightforward fast train to Guildford and out into the bitter cold yo walk to the oddly spelled Boileroom.



Not quite doors open yet, but we ordered our veggie burgers while waiting in their heated courtyard. As soon as I could, I ran in and reserved seats at the front, perfect to view what the musicians are doing.



Lovely evening, profits going to Creative Response, using art to help those with mental health issues and other problems.a few familiar faces - Sharon, Gill, Helena. A raffle, homemade lemon mince pies and crafts for sale.



The music was a treat - ambient beautiful playing and arrangements of trad and self-written pieces from National Folk Music Ensemble alumni Owen and Louis followed by the usual mesmerising solo performance by Andy.



A cold 15 minute walk back to the hotel after and the usual faffing around trying to work out the heating/aircon functions.



3 good things

1. Nice excuse to have the heating on, having a visitor working in the house with me.

2. We won the raffle again! Feasts by Sabrina Ghayour.

3. A hotel for the night rather than trekking back on the slow late train.



9 December 2022

Guildford, Surrey