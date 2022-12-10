Railway viaduct

Victorian apparently. A fine structure over the Wey.
A lovely full day. A good night's sleep in the Premier Inn comfy bed, having worked out how to adjust the heating/aircon. Outside a thick frost covered everything as we scooted round the corner for their all you can eat breakfast. Not a patch on those amazing buffet breakfasts you get abroad, but serviceable enough and I managed to wolf down cereal, fruit, fry-up with veggie sausages, toast as well as a crumpet and a croissant - what a gannet. Well it was cold outside.
Went back to the hotel room to chill as checkout wasn't until 12. Having finally forced ourselves out into the cold, we found a beautiful bright day as we walked a loop around the Wey, posh houses with canoes and kayaks on the opposite bank and frosted fields to our left.
Eventually left the canal to head towards the cathedral, gradually starting to climb as it was built on a big hill. A fantastic mid-century building, it was started in 1937 but because war stopped proceedings, it wasn't completed till 1961. Designed by Edward Maufe with a lot of input into the interior (kneelers and blue decorative scheme for example) from his wife, a director at Heal's, it's strikingly attractive. A 'buy a brick' campaign raised money for its completion and on display is a brick signed by the Queen.
It has a fabulous airy lofty nave like a medieval cathedral but because of modern construction techniques it didn't need buttresses and the outer walls soar upwards in clean lines. We spent ages in there and in the shop so missed the café as it closed at 3 annoyingly. So shot down the hill to catch the fast train into Waterloo.
Dinner at Land of Fire in King's Cross to try out their Azerbaijani cuisine - odd if pleasant pancakes and aubergine 'caviar' to start followed by dumplings and a spinach and coriander frittata type thing. And the most enormous slice of honey cake.
Final stop of the day at Kings Place for Melrose Quartet's festive evening of traditional Sheffield carols, wassails and contemporary winter/Christmas songs. Silly jumper competition as well as a game of guess the song they were singing the words of Rudolph the red nosed reindeer to - which I amazingly won.
Frost was forming as we made our way home from the station.
All good things.
Guildford cathedral https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-12-10
10 December 2022
Guildford, Surrey