Walthamstow winter wonderland

Went out on the bike first thing to view the utter frostiness of everything. Absolutely and literally freezing but lots of people were already walking on the marshes. Cycled home with cinnamon buns for another busy day.
Ruby Stables was closed, so we got our Christmas tree from The Tree Amigos a bushy five-footer. Home to write a lot of Christmas cards as well as do the Sainsbury's online order and pay the congestion charge penalty. Also spoke to E about her fast stream application.
It's now snowing heavily - 2 inches already. Let's see how disruptive that will be tomorrow.
3 good things
1. Frost on everything and the spider webs were like thick strands of white wool.
2. Friendly chaps at The Three Amigos.
3. Have organised all our Christmas presents into separate recipient bags so I can see what I've got for who.