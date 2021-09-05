Sign up
Hale Wharf footbridge
A new footbridge together with a lift to take you up with your bicycle, pushchair etc over the River Lee Navigation connecting the new flats at Tottenham Hale.
River Lee Navigation from the Hale Wharf footbridge
Busy
5 September 2021
Tottenham Hale N17
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
