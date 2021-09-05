Previous
Busy by boxplayer
Photo 1472

Busy

For September's Words of the Month.

On the River Lea today because the rowing club was hosting a regatta - spectators, participants, drinkers, were teeming all over the towpath.

River Lee Navigation from the Hale Wharf footbridge https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2021/2021-09-05
Hale Wharf footbridge https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2021-09-05

5 September 2021
Clapton E5
Pat Knowles ace
A perfect sunny afternoon by the river.
September 5th, 2021  
