Quite a gaggle got together for our canteen Christmas lunch - not just A, I and C fron our teams but F, J and A from the service design teams.All very acceptable and lots of fun - crackers and lots of menu choices: I went for smoked fish pate, herb crusted salmon with all the trimmings and chocolate and orange yule log. Oh and surprise surprise, mulled wine.Pulling the crackers https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-12-07 Snow https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-12-07 Selfie taken by J - 7 December 2023Westminster SW1