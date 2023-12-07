Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1704
Snow
December festive words 7
One of our five (!!) advent calendars - this a beautiful one by illustrator Angela Harding.
Canteen Christmas lunch
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-12-07
Pulling the crackers
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-12-07
7 December 2023
Walthamstow E17
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7761
photos
165
followers
189
following
466% complete
View this month »
1697
1698
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
1704
Latest from all albums
339
1702
2061
340
1703
1704
2062
341
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
7th December 2023 8:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
christmas
,
calendar
,
snowman
,
advent calendar
,
dec23words
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute advent calendar.
December 7th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
is that 5 each or 5 between you ?
December 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close