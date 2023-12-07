Pulling the crackers

At the canteen Christmas lunch - much fun. Nice after polishing off a bit of admin before starting work - photocopying the form to my mum's Finnish bank and sending an email to the company about Dave's coat order after still not getting through on the phone.
Plenty of us in the office today unsurprisingly - and I got out the tinsel from our bag of decorations to drape around desks and get us in the festive mood (put away again when we left as we don't have our own desks).
Went down to the canteen at 12.30 thinking it a good idea to go early - but everyone else had had the same idea and it was mobbed with huge queues. All moved amicably though and we even found a table to seat us all. Food not bad at all for the canteen.
Distracted somewhat mid-afternoon when going to print off our Eurostar tickets, I found they'd moved us without telling us and we were all in different coaches from each other - had to change our seats again. After a long day having to catch up on emails after the Christmas lunch frivolity, came home and decided against going to the session - and it was a dark and rainy evening at that.
Another sad loss today - it was reported that Birmingham dub poet, actor, activist and many other things besides Benjamin Zephaniah has died 8 weeks after being diagnosed with a brain tumour - so awful.