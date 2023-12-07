Previous
Pulling the crackers by boxplayer
341 / 365

Pulling the crackers

At the canteen Christmas lunch - much fun. Nice after polishing off a bit of admin before starting work - photocopying the form to my mum's Finnish bank and sending an email to the company about Dave's coat order after still not getting through on the phone.

Plenty of us in the office today unsurprisingly - and I got out the tinsel from our bag of decorations to drape around desks and get us in the festive mood (put away again when we left as we don't have our own desks).

Went down to the canteen at 12.30 thinking it a good idea to go early - but everyone else had had the same idea and it was mobbed with huge queues. All moved amicably though and we even found a table to seat us all. Food not bad at all for the canteen.

Distracted somewhat mid-afternoon when going to print off our Eurostar tickets, I found they'd moved us without telling us and we were all in different coaches from each other - had to change our seats again. After a long day having to catch up on emails after the Christmas lunch frivolity, came home and decided against going to the session - and it was a dark and rainy evening at that.

Another sad loss today - it was reported that Birmingham dub poet, actor, activist and many other things besides Benjamin Zephaniah has died 8 weeks after being diagnosed with a brain tumour - so awful.

Three poems https://www.theguardian.com/books/2023/dec/07/a-sandy-place-a-recipe-for-a-nation-and-a-christmas-plea-three-poems-by-benjamin-zephaniah
Tam Lyn retold https://youtu.be/jYvgoBRbJO0?si=jyJuWgoUPOFTPcnt

Canteen Christmas lunch https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-12-07
Snow https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-12-07

7 December 2023
Westminster SW1
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Suzanne ace
Excellent fun shot
December 7th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
Benjamin came to our local country park in 2021 (It was once Gedling Pit) making a film about the Windrush generation who worked in the pit .
December 7th, 2023  
