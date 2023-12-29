Previous
Orchid in the bathroom by boxplayer
Orchid in the bathroom

My sister S bought us an orchid. We thought it went well in the bathroom.

Working again today and thankfully I finished off my allowance application with helpful feedback from Ros and submitted it. Can relax and forget about it till March now. Otherwise very quiet at work.

T and B, along with E, left this morning - I went over and checked the flat and they'd left it shipshape, and with wine and chocolates for Caroline (my colleague who'd let them stay).

S and co are staying another few nights. Joined tonight by Ian who's flying to Istanbul with M tomorrow, we got in pizzas, very satisfying. Dave and I watched 9 to 5 while S fell asleep on the sofa and the others played Trivial Pursuit again. N won. A nice chill-out evening.

Relaxing https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-12-29

29 December 2023
Walthamstow E17
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Corinne C ace
A healthy and pretty orchid!
December 29th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
December 29th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Pretty.
December 29th, 2023  
