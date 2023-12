Orchid in the bathroom

My sister S bought us an orchid. We thought it went well in the bathroom.Working again today and thankfully I finished off my allowance application with helpful feedback from Ros and submitted it. Can relax and forget about it till March now. Otherwise very quiet at work.T and B, along with E, left this morning - I went over and checked the flat and they'd left it shipshape, and with wine and chocolates for Caroline (my colleague who'd let them stay).S and co are staying another few nights. Joined tonight by Ian who's flying to Istanbul with M tomorrow, we got in pizzas, very satisfying. Dave and I watched 9 to 5 while S fell asleep on the sofa and the others played Trivial Pursuit again. N won. A nice chill-out evening.Relaxing https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-12-29 29 December 2023Walthamstow E17