Orchid in the bathroom

My sister S bought us an orchid. We thought it went well in the bathroom.
Working again today and thankfully I finished off my allowance application with helpful feedback from Ros and submitted it. Can relax and forget about it till March now. Otherwise very quiet at work.
T and B, along with E, left this morning - I went over and checked the flat and they'd left it shipshape, and with wine and chocolates for Caroline (my colleague who'd let them stay).
S and co are staying another few nights. Joined tonight by Ian who's flying to Istanbul with M tomorrow, we got in pizzas, very satisfying. Dave and I watched 9 to 5 while S fell asleep on the sofa and the others played Trivial Pursuit again. N won. A nice chill-out evening.