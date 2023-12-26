Blowing out the candle

Sister S's Boxing Day birthday so B bought her a cake and we brought it to the pub.
A day of two halves - a rushed-ish morning, getting up and giving S her birthday presents before an early booking at the pub. We were given an excellent table in the bay window and as we'd booked early, it was nice and quiet and we had the staff to ourselves for a bit.
Turned out to be very nice - efficient service, food generally okay and they brought out the cake with a candle. After, S and co left to return to their catsitting house and S's theatre treat in the evening.
T and B took mum to her flat and we drove home for a much quieter afternoon and evening. Chilled out watching telly, T and B joining us later - Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Snowman (with mulled wine and mince pies), Mog's Christmas and Doctor Who - with charismatic new guy.
Finished off the leftover wellington and vegetables for supper as well as the trifle - and got the exciting cheeses out again.