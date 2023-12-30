Rainy night in Beeston

It was chucking it down when we came out of Essen the deli to walk back to Anna's.
Busy morning packing for our weekend away for the new year at Anna's. Not just the normal gear but all our fancy dress bits, Christmas presents, food and drink contributions. Also had to leave a note for sister S as she, N and R were stating on in the house.
Left at 2 and stopped off at Waitrose for food contributions including gravadlax. Journey north was incredibly trouble-free and we were at Anna's by 5.20, bagsying the last parking space just before C and S arrived. Headed out to the very nice deli Essen for drinks and nibbles before coming home for a dinner of sea bass, broccoli and sweet potato mash. Followed by an enormous cheeseboard and chocolates.
Game of Telestrations to end the evening - the usual hilarity.