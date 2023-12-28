Previous
Mulled wine by boxplayer
362 / 365

Mulled wine

Again. Very nice.

Back at work today and only a handful of us in. Dead quiet and I was able to concentrate on continuing my application for a retention allowance. Stopped for lunch (Dave cooking halloumi and tomatoes) when T and B arrived with niece E stopping over for one night en route back to Brighton.

Finished work and S and N arrived and we sat and drank mulled wine with T, B and E before S and N headed out to spend an evening with N's cousins. Sat down with T, B and E for a buffet supper and cava, M and R arriving from their charity shop exploring not long after.

Ended the evening with an enjoyable game of Trivial Pursuit - always much harder than one expects - with nibbles , more bubbly and artisan Irish cream liqueur.My team (with E and T) went off to a roaring start closely followed by the boys. M and R lagged pathetically behind for most of the game, before a tremendous spurt saw them come shooting up from behind to win the game.

Holidays https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-12-28

28 December 2023
Walthamstow E17
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
99% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Seems like a successful day!
December 28th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Love the bokeh
December 28th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
I don't do mulled wine , seems a waste of a glass of red , lovely photo though
December 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise