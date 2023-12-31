Nordic New Year

Some highlights from our Nordic-themed New Year's Eve. Clockwise from top left: Frida from Abba, a tonttu, Pippi Longstocking, Amundsen, St Lucia, the Northern Lights in the Arctic Circle.



Happy New Year to all of you, and thanks for your comments, faves and general good company - it's been really special, here's to more of the same in 2024.



A Sunday New Year's Eve, so our usual wander round Beeston was curtailed as many shops including the Oxfam bookshop were closed. But there were a few charity shops open to look for my last outfit need and Essen, the deli we went to last night, for interesting foodstuffs. Weather still unsettled with rain.



Back for Anna's amazing garlicky pea soup and more cheese. The afternoon wore away quite quickly with a mix of accordion playing (S picking up the box again after years and being brilliant), and evening food preparations.



Once table was laid and the nibbles prepared, we all retired upstairs to get changed. Emerging in my Snufkin outfit, I tried to walk downstairs turning on the lights, but someone kept turning them off - turned out to be Sarah Lund from The Killing doing her prowling in yje dark with a torch and gun (aka Anna). Lots of great outfits and outfit changes through the evening including, not featured in the image, Agneta from Abba, Odin and a flat pack from Ikea.



Dinner was meatballs with mash and lingonberry jam followed by a game of Telestrations (where someone illustrated my phrase 'fat balls' literally!) and an appearance (Beeston debut) of world famous Finnish folk singing trio Värttinä.



Outside very briefly with champers as midnight struck, but we came in again quickly as it was pouring and watched the London display on the telly before having a wig swapping and Abba disco.



31 December 2023

Beeston, Nottingham